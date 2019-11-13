Edgartown: I’m sure you’ll all have stories to tell

I hope everyone had a lovely long weekend. The weather on Monday was certainly wonderful. I even caught a few glimpses of a chilly swimmer or two on Facebook this evening. I was traveling a wee bit to Boston, so wasn’t outside much, but those moments when I was, felt like an early spring day, just after the snow had melted. Thank you to all who have served and continue to serve. Your service to your country is greatly appreciated.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Deneed Convery on Nov. 11, and Meaghan Morris and Tom O’Brien on Nov. 14. I myself finished another revolution around the sun on Nov. 13. As I write this, I’m scheduled to be chaperoning a high school field trip to Salem. I can hardly wait. Then maybe a little cake and ice cream when I return.

My brother, Bobby, or Gardner as we generally call him, surprised my pop last Thursday for his birthday. He traveled in from Ohio for the weekend, and my dad couldn’t have been happier. It’s funny how we parents so often just rejoice in our children, no matter how old they get. Pop’s face just lit up when he saw my brother on the porch. My sister Pam and her husband Phil, and their daughter, Evie, rounded out the fun weekend of family frolics. There was a great deal of laughter at Pop’s house all weekend, and he had a great birthday. So fun.

Save the date! This years’ Celebrity Waiters Dinner will be on Nov. 16, from 6 pm until 8 pm, at the Federated Church Parish House. The waiters dress up as celebrities, while they serve an all-you-can-eat pasta dinner. Some of our past celebrities include Miss Piggy, Cleopatra, Lawrence of Arabia, Queen Elizabeth, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Sarah Palin. The cost is $15 per adult; $10 per child; and a max cap of $35 for families. Waiters will be working for “tips,” which along with the proceeds benefit the Haiti PeaceQuilts Project, to assist in the development of independent, self-sustaining, sewing cooperatives in Haiti, where women create stunning, original art quilts and hand-sewn products. For more information, please call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or check out TFC Times on their website at federatedchurchmv.org.

The Edgartown School production of “Frozen Jr.” will be this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, at 7 pm in the school gym. Come one and all, and enjoy an amazing winter wonderland show.

Looking for a great way to get a nice meal and support the Edgartown library? Head over to Lucky Hank’s Restaurant on upper Main Street for a Dine to Donate event on Nov. 15 between 5 pm and 8 pm. A portion of the food receipts for dinner that night will be donated to the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library.

I feel like I’m forgetting something. And I’ll most certainly realize it in the morning. But as of now, I’m late for my deadline, so I shall turn it in for another week. Please share some news my way. With the holidays coming up, I’m sure you’ll all have stories to tell.

Have a great week.