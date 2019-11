The Pie Chicks of Martha’s Vineyard invite folks to attend a special baking class at the FARM Institute on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 am to 12 pm. Pie Chicks founder Chrissy Kinsman will go over what it takes to make an exceptional pie dough and yummy filling with the best ingredients, then each participant will take home his or her own unique pie creation. Admission is $40 for FARM Institute members and $50 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required.