Oak Bluffs: Before the freeze

I hope everyone had time to enjoy the warm weather we have been blessed with over the weekend, because now we are promised a sharp and sudden return to colder low temperatures by Wednesday. I keep going over the list in my mind of what needs to be done before the freeze sets in, and I did accomplish at least one very important one. I purchased a squirrelproof bird feeder. For three days I watched with great glee as the squirrels made several drive-bys and attempted to reach those tasty sunflower seeds. Time and again the spring-loaded base would shut down access to those treats as the weight of those pests prevented access. Then on Sunday last, as I joyfully announced to my daughter my great success, she started laughing and said, Look. And, as you probably guessed, there was a furry creature hanging by one leg from a tiny branch so his weight was not on the feeder as he was enjoying a nice lunch on me. Now I will have a winter project trying to figure out how to make it work.

Get ready to attend another one of the Oak Bluffs School’s marvelous musical theatrical presentations. On Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday the 23rd, at 7 pm, and on Sunday the 24th at 2 pm, the school theatrical department will treat you to a performance of “Bye Bye Birdie.” Directed by Taffy McCarthy and with Brian Weiland as the musical director, you are assured of some wonderful entertainment. Bargain-priced tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults.

This Saturday, Nov. 18, is another date to save for a family-friendly event at the Oak Bluffs School. The annual Cake Walk, sponsored by the Oak Bluffs School PTO, will take place from 6 to 8 pm at the school gym. Here is how it works. If you have time, make or buy a cupcake or cake creation. Buy tickets to participate in the cake walk. Then in a sort of musical chairs game, if you are standing on the number drawn when the music stops, you win the cake of your choice. There will also be prizes given for five different categories. This event is open to the public. There will also be a coloring and cake-decorating table for children, and the PTO will have a snack and refreshment table to purchase treats.

If you were not satisfied with your child’s school pictures, there will be a retake opportunity on Thursday, Nov. 21. Bring the picture packet to the photographer on that date. Retake pictures will be sent to the school in approximately three to four weeks.

Another information presentation in the “Climate Solutions for the Vineyard” series takes place at the Oak Bluffs library on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2:30 pm. The topic for Saturday is “Adapt to the Truth.”

The Celebrity Waiters Dinner, which Benefits the Haiti PeaceQuilts Project, will take place on Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 pm at the Federated Church Parish House in Edgartown. The waiters dress up as celebrities, while they serve an all-you-can-eat pasta dinner. Some of the past celebrities include Miss Piggy, Cleopatra, Lawrence of Arabia, Queen Elizabeth, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Sarah Palin. The cost is $15 per adult, $10 per child, with a max cap of $35 for families. Waiters will be working for “tips,” which along with the proceeds benefit the Haiti PeaceQuilts Project, to assist in the development of independent, self-sustaining, sewing cooperatives in Haiti, where women create stunning, original art quilts and hand-sewn products. For more information, please call 508-627-4421.

Monday Night at the Movies continues at the Vineyard Playhouse. On Nov. 18 the featured film is “Marnie.” Enjoy this classic for a fee of $5 cash, only at the door. The Playhouse’s afterschool drama program for kids is led by MJ Bruder Munafo and Katherine Reid and open to all Island children, grades 4 to 8, on Tuesdays from 3:30 pm to 4:45 pm. The six-week fall session runs until Dec. 17.

We send birthday smiles to Pat Alley and Barbara Humber on Nov. 15, Nathan Averill and Cathy Parker on Nov. 18, Jake Ponte on Nov. 20, and Susan deBettencourt on the 21st.

Enjoy your week. Peace.