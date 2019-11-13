Tribute to Jo Ann Murphy

To the Editor:

On this Veterans Day, I cannot help but stop and think of Jo Ann Murphy and her dedicated service to the veterans of our Island for the past 18 years. Thank you, Jo Ann. Dukes County was lucky to have you as our Veterans Services officer. Your dedication and commitment to our veterans was immeasurable. Best of luck to Bruce Montrose as Jo Ann’s successor.

The Dukes County Veteran’s Service Department serves the veterans of all seven towns within Dukes County.

Christine Todd, commissioner

Dukes County