MVRHS boys harriers are D2 state champs

The Vineyarder boys varsity cross-country team made history on Saturday at the Gardner Municipal Golf Course, winning the Division 2 state championship for the first time in Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) track annals.

An ecstatic Joe Schroeder, coach of the squad that last week won the EMass D5 title, also for the first time, was informed of his win 10 minutes after the race while walking several hundred yards from the Vineyarder tent. He spun, raised his arms, and whooped his way back to his team at a dead run.

Joyful pandemonium ensued as a couple dozen parents, grandparents, players, classmates and coaches hugged and high-fived before the cellphone cams came out on a sunny but freezing day on a difficult cross-country course.

Senior captain Peter Burke led the team with a 6th-place finish in a field of 178 runners. Zach Utz at 37th, senior captain Vito Aiello at 52nd, Isaac Richards (56), Borja Tolay (80), Nate Porterfield (106), and Kieran Karabees (126) provided the winning margin as MVRHS, with a score of 148, nipped Parker Charter Essential of Worcester (161) in the 20-team field.

The Vineyarder girl harriers joined the celebra-thon earlier in the day, finishing 10th in the state after qualifying as a wild card in the divisionals last week in Wrentham. The girls top ten state finish was led by Wren Christy at 23rd, Eloise Christy at 42st, Yala DiChiara (75), Catherine Cherry (87), Amber Cuthbert (144), Kaitlyn Freeman (160), and Margaret Sykes (168) in a 176-runner field.

After the meet, a pumped-up MVRHS harrier Margaret Sykes was digesting the enormity of the the boys’ performance. “I mean, we’re this small team from a small island surrounded by water and we just won the state championship. That’s really inspiring. I’m calling for fire engines,” she enthused, referencing an Island tradition in which winning teams are met at the returning ferry in VIneyard Haven by fire engines,honking and spinning lights.

Sykes was part of the 2018 girls team that won the divisionals for the first time in school history before finishing fifth in the D2 state championship.