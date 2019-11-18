Martha’s Vineyard Mediation offers free Conflict Coaching 

Newman’s Own Foundation has awarded $5,000 to the Martha’s Vineyard Mediation Program to support its new Conflict Coaching initiative. Conflict Coaching is a one-on-one short-term coaching process designed to help individuals improve their approach to conflict. Through interactive conversations, the coach and client collaborate to develop conflict resolution tools and strategies. The client leaves with a self-determined plan to go forward, with ongoing coaching support, if requested.

The Newman’s Own Grant will allow M.V. Mediation to offer, without charge, conflict coaching services to community members. In two one-hour sessions, participants will gain increased competence and confidence to manage and engage in interpersonal conflicts. Conflict coaching is a voluntary, completely confidential, and a self-determined process. MVMP has five qualified Conflict Coaches available for appointments with interested community members.

M.V. Mediation also works with businesses and other organizations to develop conflict management plans. Contact M.V. Mediation at 508-693-2999 or info@mvmediation.com. Find out more about M.V. Mediation at mvmediation.org.