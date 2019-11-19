Island Wide Youth Collaborative to expand services

The Island Wide Youth Collaborative (IWYC), a Massachusetts Family Resource Center (FRC) of MV Community Services, has been recognized by the state as one of the top three FRCs in the state, according to a press release.

As Nov. 1, the IWYC has been designated a full-service FRC, expanding from its current micro-FRC program model, the release states. The IWYC is one of four micro-FRCs in the state being converted. Through a contract with the Department of Children and Families, the conversion to a full-service FRC will increase IWYC staff from 3.8 FTEs to 7.5 FTEs, and annual funding will grow from $327,000 to $633,000 to support the additional staff and resources.



Full-service FRCs provide all mandated services, including, but not limited to, information and referral, evidence-based parenting groups, grandparent support groups, assessment, service planning, and mentoring. Micro-FRCs also provide all mandated services, but at a reduced staffing and service delivery level.

“With this additional funding, we can better integrate IWYC activities with our Family Center, which serves youth 0 to 8,” Julie Fay, executive director, said in the release. “Joint programming and a more seamless transition between these programs will provide much better continuity of care for Island families.”

