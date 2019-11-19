One-story terminal for Woods Hole approved

The Steamship Authority board approved a one-level terminal building for Woods Hole and a two-story utility building, a compromise more than a year in the making.

The unanimous vote was taken during Tuesday morning’s meeting at Steamship Authority headquarters in Falmouth to authorize BIA.studio to finalize the architectural drawings and seek permits for the building.

“After further consideration and discussion, the authority’s architects, with the staff’s guidance and input, developed a new conceptual one-story terminal building design situated within the footprint of the previous terminal building design along with an increase to the size of the two-story utility building situated in the location of the current freight shed building,” SSA general manager Robert Davis told the board. “The new two-story utility building includes several of the program space requirements that were previously situated on the upper stories of the terminal building’s previous designs.”

The plaza footprint remains the same, Davis said. Pickup and dropoff areas are to the east of the terminal building. “Being only one story, we’re hoping that will open up additional views of the harbor,” he said.

The new design also incorporates solar panels on the roof of the building, as well as the bus depot that Davis said could generate about 50 percent of the terminal’s electrical needs.

The concept won the support of the Port Council, George Balco, chairman of that advisory board, said earlier in the meeting.

The design meets the concerns of the neighbors, while maintaining operational needs of the SSA, Davis said. The building will include a passenger lobby, ticketing area, and restrooms.

The utility building is a V-shaped building that incorporates storage, staff locker rooms and other staff space, he said.

“It’s hard to make a shoebox pretty. I’m sure our designers will accomplish that,” chair Robert Jones said.

The details can be worked out and the feedback has been positive, Kathryn Wilson, Falmouth’s representative, said. She encouraged the SSA to continue meeting with local stakeholders.

“I think the concept is terrific,” she said.

The changes come at a price. Davis said the change orders with the architects are $750,000 more (for drawings and new schematic designs for the one-story building) and the two buildings will cost about $3 million more, mostly to make the utility building “habitable,” Davis said. The most expensive of the original designs was estimated at $22.3 million.

Construction will take three to four years, Chris Iwerks, a principal with BIA.studio, said.

Moira Tierney, New Bedford’s representative on the board, said the SSA should get some credit. “We’ve committed to this architectural expense to appease our neighbors,” she said. “It would be nice if we got some recognition for hearing and responding to our neighbors,” she said.

“Is Falmouth happy?” Robert Jones, board chair, said prior to the vote.

“Yes,” Wilson said.

When the SSA unveiled three schematic drawings in October of 2018, the pushback was immediate from Woods Hole residents saying it would block the view of Great Harbor and the design was not in keeping with the village.

Since then, Woods Hole residents have launched online petitions, got state legislators chiming in, and held a contentious meeting in Falmouth last June where residents felt the board wasn’t interested in listening.

There is still a chance that terminal building could go back to a two-story design. Davis asked for and received the board’s permission to go back to the two-story gable roof design “should the one-story design concept and two-story utility building concept be found to be unacceptable by any of the relevant permitting agencies.”