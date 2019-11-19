Rush Limbaugh sparks dispute on SSA bus

Vineyarder Beth O’Connor and a bus driver for the Steamship Authority didn’t see eye to eye over radio choices aboard a Palmer Avenue bus Tuesday and O’Connor let folks know it Tuesday afternoon through a post on SOSA, the Save Our Steamship Authority Facebook group.

“I just had a very bad experience with a Palmer Avenue bus driver,” O’Connor posted. “I told him it was inappropriate to play Rush Limbaugh radio trashing the people testifying at the impeachment hearings on a public bus with a captive audience and he got all worked up and called me a liberal and told me I was violating his First Amendment rights. It was downright scary. The guy directing the busses told him to back off. I don’t care what this guy believes and I am all for him standing him up for his rights, but not on a public bus that my tax dollars pay for.”

The dispute comes as President Donald Trump is facing impeachment hearings for his alleged request that the Ukraine government investigate political rival Joseph Biden with military aid hanging in the balance. The hearings are being televised live on several networks.

O’Connor did not immediately respond to a text message Tuesday.

SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said the ferry line tries to maintain an apolitical atmosphere.

“As we do on the boats, we implement a ‘no politics’ rule for the radios on the buses and have reminded our drivers of that,” he wrote in a text message. “Regarding the question of our employee’s conduct, we are closely reviewing the situation. I cannot comment beyond that as it is a personnel matter.”

At the SSA board’s January 2018 meeting, then-counsel Steve Sayers informed board members that news channels like Fox News, CNN, and PBS would no longer be shown due to complaints. Local news programs like NECN, sports, the Weather Channel, Food Channel and Discovery Channel are acceptable, Sayers wrote at the time.

As for the latest dustup, commenters weighed in aplenty. Six hours after the thread was posted, there were more than 100 comments.

“As a cab driver I always change what I’m listening to in private to something more palatable when customers enter. Bus drivers should do the same,” Ed Cisek wrote.

“You are 100% right and no doubt the defenders of the indefensible will say you are wrong but you’re not…And for the record, for anyone to trash a man with a Purple Heart and a distinguished service record truly MUST be a supporter of Cadet Bonespurs…,” Scott Ryan wrote.

“She’s on a public bus,” Bobby Thompson wrote. “If you don’t like it put headphones in. I go to the YMCA hearing total nonsense and I just put my headphones in problem solved.”