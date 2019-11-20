Oak Bluffs: Happy Thanksgiving, everyone

Here we are, once again, a week away from Thanksgiving. The weather has been pushing us to accept that outdoor showers and quick ocean swims are over for most of us until spring. Some have family to share Thanksgiving with, and for some their friends are family. Whoever you are blessed with in your life, see if you have a space for one extra guest who otherwise might be a bit lonely on that day. My parents always had space for anyone who would like to join us on that day, and we shared not only our meal but our friendship with sometime strangers who became friends.

The following poem by Ivy O. Eastwick is simple but so appropriate for this holiday.

Thank you for all my hands can hold

Apples red and melons gold,

Yellow corn both ripe and sweet

Peas and beans so good to eat,

Thank you for all my eyes can see

Lovely sunlight fields and tree,

White cloud boats in sea-deep sky,

Soaring bird and butterfly,

Thank you for all my ears can hear

Birds’ song echoing far and near,

Springs of little stream, big sea

Cricket, bullfrog duck and bee!

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

The Ocean View Restaurant in Oak Bluffs will be a busy but great place to be on Friday, Nov. 29. At 10 am, the Oak Bluffs Open Market will be holding a Holiday Open Market at the restaurant. An inside market, but you will still find many bargains.

In collaboration with the Greater Boston Food Bank, since April 2019, Good Shepherd Parish has been offering a monthly food distribution of frozen proteins, along with fresh fruits and vegetables, here at the Parish Center in Oak Bluffs. Access is via the back entrance off School Street, for anyone with food insecurity. Starting in December, the distribution will be held twice a month. The next distributions are Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 2:30 to 4 pm, and Saturday, Dec. 28, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. From then on, distributions will be held two times a month.

Our P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs will be holding a Holiday Craft Fair over Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1. There will be 25 different vendors offering numerous, handmade gifts, jewelry, spa presents, beeswax candles, sea glass, wampum jewelry, Pampered Chef, and more. While you are busy shopping at the various tables, Lyn Daniels will be in the kitchen preparing soup and sandwiches.

Our Oak Bluffs Council on Aging is offering you a chance to have coffee and conversation with our Police Chief Eric Blake on Friday, Nov. 22. And Rose Cogliano, director of the center, would like to create a mens and ladies poker group. Please call her at 508-693-4509 if you are interested.

Wicked Good Musical Revue is returning for another season at the Vineyard Playhouse. Dates to remember if you wish to attend one of these performances are Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday the 23rd at 7 pm, and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 pm.

The Turkey Trot race to benefit the Oak Bluffs School’s eighth grade trip to New York and Philadelphia takes place on Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 am. The race will start and finish in front of the Oak Bluffs Police Station, and registration is at the M.V. Chowder Co. at 7:30. The $20 registration fee will benefit the eighth grade spring trip.

Our Oak Bluffs library technician is ready to help us with using our electronic devices on Friday, Nov. 22, from 10 am to noon. Call Nina at 508-693-933 to sign up for a 30-minute slot. Please bring any passwords for accounts you need to access your technology. And starting on Dec. 4, from 9 to 10:30 am, Nina will present an informative four-class course on using the computer. Participants will learn the basics — how to use a mouse and keyboard, how to navigate around the computer screen, basic typing, and basic Internet searching. No experience is necessary.

It’s not just books and technology at the library. Every month the library will provide everything needed to assemble a dish to take home and cook later. This month they encourage you to bring leftovers to use to make your pot pie. As there is limited space, please sign up for this course that takes place on Friday, Nov. 30, from 10:30 to 11:30 am.

We send birthday smiles to Gina deBettencourt on Nov. 23, Talia Luening and Pam Herman on the 24th, Deb Brown and Priscilla Sylvia on the 25th, Nora Jardin, Bill Anderson Jr., and Myrna Rogers on the 26th, Lauren Metell and Keilla Geddis on the 27th, and Cayla Morris, Roxann Klein, and James Vanderhoop on the 28th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.