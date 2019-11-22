Chatinover to hold town hall forums

Dukes County commissioner Keith Chatinover announced his annual slate of town hall-style meetings for 2019. Keeping up with the tradition he started in 2018 as a county commissioner-elect, Chatinover will hold a public, town hall-style meeting in each of the Island’s six towns, as well as making a visit to Gosnold. The goal of these meetings is for Islanders to get to know their government, get answers to questions regarding county services, and register their opinion on matters before the County Commission. They are intended to be a discussion between Islanders.

According to a press release, Chatinover plans to focus each town hall on one specific aspect of county government. At each meeting, Chatinover will begin with a short introduction and a quick explanation of the particular aspect. Any questions are still welcome at any meeting, but the very beginning of the discussion will focus on these topics, with later discussion on whatever is on the minds of attendees.

The dates, times, locations, and beginning topics are as follows:

Chilmark: 12/16 5-6 PM (Chilmark Library) 2019 accomplishments and 2020 goals

Oak Bluffs: 12/17 5-6 PM (Oak Bluffs Library) The future of regional government on Martha’s Vineyard

Edgartown: 12/17 6:30-7:30 PM (Edgartown Library) County appointments

Aquinnah: 12/18 5-6 PM (Aquinnah Old Town Hall) County government administration and structure

West Tisbury: 12/19 5-6 PM (West Tisbury Library) Transparency and accountability

Vineyard Haven: 12/19 6:30-7:30 PM (Vineyard Haven Library) County communications and outreach to Islanders

Gosnold: 12/20 (Gosnold Selectmen’s Meeting, Gosnold Town Hall)

Chatinover is reachable at kchatinover@gmail.com for any questions, concerns, or comments.