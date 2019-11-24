Fishing boat sinks 24 miles off Vineyard

The fishing boat Leonardo out of New Bedford sank Sunday afternoon 24 miles southwest of the Vineyard. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued one mariner from the vessel. A search and rescue operation is underway for three others. Sector Southeast New England received an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) signal at 3:18 pm, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew dispatched from Air Station Cape Cod subsequently made the one-person rescue. A Jayhawk crew was still actively searching for the missing fishermen at 10:40 pm Sunday night, as was the 87-cutter Cobia. The 270-foot cutter Escanaba is poised to join the search, Noel said and the Jayhawk will be spelled by an Ocean Sentry fixed wing aircraft later Sunday night. The seas were 9 feet at the time the vessel capsized and sank with 29 knot winds gusting to 39 knots, Noel said. None of the mariners were wearing survival suits, Noel said. The person rescued was in a liferaft and did not have a lifevest on, Noel said.