Free Thanksgiving fixin’s offered on-Island

The Island really knows how to come together and celebrate, especially during the holiday season.

This year, some food establishments are offering free Thanksgiving meals for those in need. On Thanksgiving day, Chef Amy’s Food Truck will be set up at its usual spot outside the Art Cliff Diner, 61 Beach Road, and will be dishing out steaming hot plates of food to hungry folks, all on the house. Stop by from 1 to 3 pm for a delicious meal that will get your tryptophan flowing and warm you up for this holiday season.