Teresa M. Jaworski, 95, of Vineyard Haven and formerly of Poland, passed away at Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Nov. 23, 2019. She was the wife of Zbigniew S. Jaworski.

She is survived by her children, Basia Jaworska, Anna Dye, Christopher Jaworski, and Andrew Jaworski.

Services will be held privately, and a full obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Teresa’s memory can be made to Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Development Office, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA or online at windemeremv.org/donate.