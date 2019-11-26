Cribbage Results

On Nov. 20 at 6 pm, the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs for their weekly tournament. Thirty-one players showed up to compete in the weekly tournament of six games. You receive two points for a win, three points for a skunk (a win by more than 30 points),

and zero points for a loss. There were a total of five skunks and four-24 point hands, by Riccie Tucker, Richie Combra, Dawn Combra, and Annie Ralph.

The results: Elmer Vanderhoop came in first with a 12/5 plus 111 card; second place was Tony Rezendes with a 10/5 plus 72 card; Merle Lincoln was third with a 10/5 plus 62 card; fourth was Richard Combra with a 10/5 plus 59 card; fifth was Roy Scheffer with a 10/4 plus 81 card; Kathy Kinsman was sixth with a 8/4 plus 50 card, and George Giosmas seventh with a 8/4 plus 27 card.

Tournaments take place on Wednesdays at the P.A. Club. If you can play a game in 20 minutes or less, please come and check us out.