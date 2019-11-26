Megan Sargent Gallery hosts open house

Join the Megan Sargent Gallery for seasonal libations over Thanksgiving weekend, and a new exhibit featuring photography by environmental photographer Alex MacLean. His latest work on sea level rise will be on display, as well as that of other photographers, including National Geographic photographers Joel Sartore and Jim Brandenburg, Barbara Norfleet, Karen Philippi, Marjorie Wolfe, and Felicia Murray, including her new book “Edges of Time.”

Work by other artists include woodcuts by Ruth Kirchmeier and paintings by John Nickerson Athearn, Peter Roux, Julia Purinton, and others. Jewelry by Jannette Vanderhoop is also on view. The gallery is open weekends 11 am to 4 pm, and, Sargent says in a press release, “ee are often ‘open by chance,’ and we welcome appointments anytime.” The open house takes place Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 1, from 11 am to 4 pm on all three days.

Call 508-645-2776 or text 508-560-7911 for more information. Sargent Gallery, 832 State Rd., Aquinnah.