Oak Bluffs: This rainy Sunday is a perfect day

This rainy Sunday is a perfect day. Yes, a perfect day for reading and resting. I recently read Catherine Ryan Hyde’s book, “Have You Seen Luis Velez?” A wonderful story detailing the life of a young, unhappy man who turned his life and the lives of many othersby an act of random kindness. A great read.

Congratulations to Hilde and Bert Combra, who quietly celebrated 55 years of marriage on Nov. 21. Their attendants at the time were Bert’s sister and brother-in-law, the late Marilyn and Anthony Rebello. I remember being at their wedding reception at the old St. John’s Hall in Vineyard Haven, and so many of those present at the time are now gone. Bert and Hilde have led a full life with their involvement with businesses they have owned, church, politics, and extended family. We wish them more years of happiness together.

Ed Ben David is recovering at home from recent shoulder surgery in Boston. A slow process, but he is being sent love and fast healing wishes by family and many, many friends throughout the Island and beyond.

Healthy Aging M.V. is changing and looking for a new full-time director. Candidates should send a letter of interest, resume, and writing sample to HR director Amy Houghton at ahoughton@mvcommunityservices.org by Dec. 9.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will present Advent Evensong, Three Contemplative Services, with the Revs. Cathlin Baker and Mary Beth Daniels, and music by Sean McMahon at 5:30 pm. Childcare is available. If you need a ride, please call the church two days in advance.

Mark your calendars now to save the date of Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 pm, for the annual Festival of Wreaths at the Federated Church Parish House, 45 South Summer St., in Edgartown.

We send birthday smiles to John Alley on Dec. 3, and Brittney Jardin, Bill Anderson Sr., Kate Collins, Carol Testerman, and Gail Barmakian on the 4th.

Enjoy your week and Thanksgiving. Peace.