O.B. laundromat recovers from fire

Washashore Laundromat is back open after a fire on Nov. 8 shut down the business.

The insurance company is still determining the cause of the fire, but the damage from the fire and extensive smoke damage shut things down, according to owner Mark Wallace.

While the laundromat is back open, Wallace said a whole section of dryers are down and he’s still working on repairs.

“It’s really a service. It’s a matter of being open for people that need to do laundry,” Wallace said. “Hopefully we can get the rest of it cleaned up and open soon.”

The laundromat, which is located at 7 Circuit Avenue Extension, is open Monday through Friday from 7 am to 10 pm.

Oak Bluffs Fire Chief John Rose could not be reached for comment.