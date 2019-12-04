Chilmark selects an owner’s project manager for new fire station

Chilmark selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday night to select Boston-based Daedelus Projects as owner’s project manager for both the proposed new fire station and the new Tri-Town Ambulance headquarters. Chilmark voters unanimously approved $440,000 at a special town meeting on Oct. 29 to fund an owner’s project manager, a clerk of the works, and architectural design work. The funds came on top of $200,000 previously voted for the same uses at the 2019 annual town meeting.

In other business, the board voted 2-0 to reappoint Joan Malkin to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Selectman Jim Malkin recused himself because she is his wife.