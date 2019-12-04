December happenings at the Chilmark Library

The Chilmark library hosts a number of free holiday events throughout December. Mark your calendars and revel in the holiday spirit. All are welcome.

Dec. 10-28

Big Used Book Sale

Paperbacks on sale for 25 cents and hardcovers and DVDs for $1. Open during the library’s regular hours.

Dec. 11

Friends of the Chilmark Library annual Holiday Party

From 4:30 to 6 pm, celebrate the holidays with refreshments, music, and crafts.



Dec. 18

Holiday Concert with the Vineyard Classic Brass Ensemble

From 5:30 to 6:30 pm, listen to your favorite holiday classics from this beloved Island band.

The Chilmark library is located at 522 South Rd., Chilmark. Call 508-645-3360 for more information.