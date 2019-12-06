MVC closes Barn take-out window hearing

Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) commissioners closed a public hearing, but left the written record open, on a proposed take-out window project at the Barn Bowl & Bistro in Oak Bluffs.

The take-out window is a modification to an approved kitchen addition that has been built, but is not finished.

“We do a small amount of take-out business, but it’s extremely awkward,” Sam Dunn, a Barn co-owner, said citing confusion while people pick up their food inside where people are dining-in.

According to Dunn, The Barn does an average of 12 take-out orders a day. In a memo to the MVC, The Barn hopes for an increase in business, but expects the take-out window could handle a five-fold increase.

Several abutters sent letters the commission in opposition to the take-out window, citing encroachment on the neighborhood, noise issues, and disregard for MVC restrictions and guidelines.

“Please protect us homeowners and the rest of the neighborhood,” Diane Streett wrote.

“I strongly urge [the MVC] deny the applicants’ request for a take-out window and to hold them accountable for failing to adhere to the requirements and restrictions that have been placed on them over the last several years,” Peggy Barmore wrote.

With the hearing closed, the written record was left open until Dec. 12.