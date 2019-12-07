Police, Coast Guard investigate body on Menemsha Beach

1 of 5

Updated at 2:45 pm

Police and other emergency personnel were at Menemsha Beach this afternoon as part of an active investigation involving a body found on the beach. The public was kept away from the beach area for several hours Saturday afternoon.

Senior Chief Justing Longval of Station Menemsha said the Coast Guard is doing an agency assist with the state police in the ongoing investigation.

The body of an unidentified male was discovered on the beach Saturday morning, Longval said.

There are few other details about the investigation, as state and Chilmark police, environmental police, and the U.S. Coast Guard are all at the scene. The Chilmark Fire Department is also standing by.

A state trooper arrived via Coast Guard motor lifeboat at about 2 pm and has joined the investigation.

At about 2:30 an ATV came back into the parking lot after retrieving the body, which was covered in an orange tarp, from the beach. The body of the man was then loaded onto a Coast Guard vessel, which appears to be headed for the mainland.

This is a developing story.