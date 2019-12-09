Boston firm picked for Owen Park Bandstand

Town planners have selected Keith Moskow’s architectural firm to design a replacement for the Owen Park Bandstand in Vineyard Haven.

In a 4-0 vote Monday with chairman Dan Seidman not present, the Tisbury Planning Board selected Moskow over Vineyard Haven artist Paul Lazes. The board agonized over the decision — Lazes offering a more historical Victorian design and Moskow’s a more modern approach he described as offering the feel of a “Japanese lantern.” The two designs were part of a competitive public process where 10 different designs were submitted — all the designers receiving $400 for their efforts to replace the deteriorating bandstand on the same footprint.

The town will work in the next couple of months with Moskow to prepare a more detailed design and costs that it can go and seek support from voters at town meeting in March. A yet-to-be scheduled public meeting will be held in January to get feedback on Moskow’s design.

A key factor in the decision is Moskow’s experience. Moskow Linn is a Boston-based architectural firm that’s worked on public projects — notably the 9/11 Memorial at Logan Airport. His design also provides the most space for the Vineyard Haven Band, which already has trouble fitting its performers on the cramped stage. The rounded design offered by Lazes would cut into that space, members of the planning board feared.

Moskow’s knowledge of the public bidding process and his ability to legally work around it — as his firm did with the MassPort project at Logan — was mentioned by planning board members Ben Robinson and Dawn Bellante Holand.

“One has direct experience with this, another one just thinks he can do it,” Holand said.

Ahead of the vote, Robinson said he expects public backlash to the choice and even suggested the copper roof in Lazes’ design might be something worth asking Moskow to incorporate, though planning board member Elaine Miller balked at moving away from Moskow’s translucent fiberglass roof design.

Holand said she fears the town is sometimes “paralyzed” by trying to get unanimous public approval. “If you’re trying to get everyone on the same page, you’re at the risk of getting nothing done,” she said.

Moskow said he understood the “real significance” that the bandstand has in the community.

Miller interrupted him. “It’s not just a bandstand,” she said. “It’s a monument.”

Both Moskow and Lazes were interviewed extensively about their designs and willingness to guide the planning board and town through the public process. Both men left while the committee members deliberated.

It became clear early on in those conversations that the scales were tipped in Moskow’s favor.

