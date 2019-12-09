Edgartown police raise $1,800 through hirsute means

A group of Edgartown police officers are once again raising donations by growing out their beards for the months of November and December.

Home Base No Shave was founded by Kurt Power, an MBTA Transit Police and Boston Gang Unit Detective, an Army veteran, and Purple Heart recipient. The campaign raises awareness and funds for Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program, which provides veterans and their families life-saving care to heal from invisible wounds such as post-traumatic stress disorder and brain injury.

Thirteen officers in Edgartown pledged $100 each for the month of November to forgo shaving to raise awareness and funds for Home Base. This year’s effort was organized by officer Curtis Chandler. The department did the same fundraiser, which accepts donations from the public, last year with great success and decided to do it again.

“It’s a nice little bonus for us not having to shave for a month, but it also goes to a great cause,” Chandler told The Times.

Most officers follow the department’s appearance policy, which requires a clean shaven face with the option of a well-kempt mustache.

Some members of the group are doubling down on their beards and will continue to grow them through the month of December, making additional donations.

It’s not just male police officers either. Officer Stephanie Immelt is participating in the fundraiser by following a relaxed appearance policy and having her hair in a ponytail.

As of Dec. 9, Edgartown’s Home Base campaign has raised $1,800. Donations can be made at the Home Base website, bit.ly/edgpdnoshave.

“They need our help,” Chandler said of the veterans. “I think it’s a great cause and we have guys that have served.”