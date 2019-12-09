Photos: Winter Welcome December 9, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 9 Carriage rides passed through fake snow. — Lexi Pline Santa made a quick appearance on a Tisbury fire truck. — Lexi Pline Joshua Keeney, AKA DJ Rockwell, played throwback tunes on Main Street. — Lexi Pline A wreath on the door of LaRoux. — Lexi Pline Lexi Pline Wreaths and Christmas trees were for sale on Main Street. — Lexi Pline Bows and ribbons were ready to put on wreaths. — Lexi Pline Carriage rides passed through fake snow. — Lexi Pline Jack Runyan, 8, pets one of the carriage horses. — Lexi Pline