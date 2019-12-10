Road closed after it ‘washed out’

The Town of Tisbury is closing a portion of Lambert’s Cove Road in the area of Smith Brook after it was washed out in Monday’s torrential downpours.

“We’re closing it until we can get a structural engineer to evaluate,” town administrator Jay Grande told The Times. “It’s completely undermined.”

The town is closing the road out of an abundance of caution, he said, noting that there is more predicted rain for the area, which could further undermine it.

The town is urging motorists to find an alternate route around that area until it can be fixed.