Edgartown: I feel a bit frantic

Is it just me, or are other people thrown off by the later-than-normal Thanksgiving this year? I’ve got the house decorated, and we put our tree up last night. But I’ve not done any Christmas shopping yet, and Christmas is two weeks away. I’m feeling panicked. So am I making lists and shopping? No. I’m writing final papers for my classes, a column for this week, and having a strong faith in the Christmas miracle that happens every year, and we’ll have a wonderful and memorable holiday regardless of how late my planning may start. But I’m definitely not a fan of the small window between these two winter holidays. I feel a bit frantic. Do you know what I do like? We get out of school on Dec. 20 this year. That gives me several days to get my act together and do my last-minute shopping. Or as I’m calling it this year — “shopping.”

The MVRHS National Honor Society is holding its annual children’s book drive this week. They are looking for donations of gently used children’s books before next Monday, Dec. 16. Donations can be dropped off at the high school, where there is a donation box in the lobby. All books donated will be handed out to island children on Tuesday, Dec.17, at the Edgartown library.

The Edgartown School eighth grade has its annual Craft Fair this Saturday in the school gym, as part of the Christmas in Edgartown festivities from 10 am until 4 pm. This really is much more than a craft fair. It is a true artisans fair, with jewelry, woodworking, clothing, holiday items and decorations, photographs, paintings, and so much more. Plus you get to buy some food from the eighth grade, and support their trip to Washington, D.C.

This weekend marks Amelia’s last Christmas in Edgartown parade as part of the Rise Company. The dance company has been part of the parade for so many years now that I’ve lost count. And even though they have dress rehearsal and their holiday shows on Sunday, the senior girls didn’t want to miss their last chance to dance the “Jingle Bell Rock” through the streets of Edgartown. I’ll be the one crying while watching the bittersweet fun. How can these girls be all grown up already?

All of this reminds me to remind you that the Rise holiday show, “Season’s Greetings X,” is at the PAC on Sunday. Ten years? How is that possible? What started as a tiny little show has become a must-see holiday tradition. Shows are at 1 and 5. I reckon I’ll be a little teary-eyed at this too. But I’ll be festive and teary.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, following the Federated Church Sunday service, the Haiti PeaceQuilts project will hold a special sale leading up to Christmas, from 11:30 am until 4 pm, in the church Parish House. PeaceQuilts is one of the missions supported by the Federated Church. This project relieves poverty in Haiti by supporting the development of independent women’s sewing cooperatives, which create original folk art quilts, as well as beautiful hand-stitched bags, home decorating products, and unique jewelry. For more information go to haitipeacequilts.org, or call Jeanne Staples at 508-274-1104.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, the Federated Church will host its fifth annual Old-Fashioned Carol Sing from 2 until 3 pm. Located at 45 South Summer St. in Edgartown, the Meetinghouse is the perfect place for this Christmas in Edgartown event. Peter R. Boak, minister of music, will accompany singers and take requests of your favorite Christmas songs and what’s great is that you get to sing them. Music will be provided. Following the singing, cookies and cider will be served. This is a free event, open to all ages. For more information, call 508-627-4421 or email them at officefederatedchurchmv@gmail.com.

There are so many events going on this weekend that it’s impossible to list them all here. Of course the lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse is always a special and beautiful event on Friday night. The actual lighting is scheduled for 6 pm, but the celebration will be from 5 until 6:30 pm, and includes caroling and photos with Santa in the Harbor View Hotel. Donaroma’s light show, “Joy to the World,” is on Friday and Saturday night this year, from 5 until 7 pm. The Minnesinger concerts are at the Old Whaling Church on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. And there’s food. Everywhere. The Chowder Contest to benefit the Red Stocking Fund is on Saturday from 12 until 2 pm. And many places are having open houses and snacks. Santa will be in the Mini Park on Saturday from 2 until 3 pm. Bring your camera, or in today’s world, your phone, to snap a pic with Mr. or Mrs. Claus (or both). The Edgartown Police will be collecting toys for the Red Stocking Fund down in the parking lot at the end of Main Street. And the fifth annual Teddy Bear is on Sunday. Basically, there is something for everyone this weekend in Edgartown. For all the details, check out the website at christmasinedgartown.com.

That’s the news for this week. Have a wonderful weekend enjoying all of the festivities. Shop. Have fun. Breathe. Relax. And above all else, make some wonderful memories.