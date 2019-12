Join Oak Bluffs library programming coordinator Carolina Cooney at the library for an instructional course on making the most airy and moist phyllo dough on Friday, Dec. 13, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. All ingredients will be provided for your delicious creations, but space is limited. Every month the library will provide everything needed to assemble a dish to take home and cook later as part of the Lifelong Learning series of workshops. This event is free.