MV Times adjusted holiday deadlines and schedule

With Christmas and New Year’s falling midweek, we have adjusted our advertising and copy deadlines in order to get the paper out in time, and give our staff some much-needed time off.
Deadlines for the Thursday, Dec. 26, newspaper
Press releases, Business/News briefs, Community notes, columns
Deadline: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9 am
Obituaries, Letters to the Editor
Friday, Dec. 20, noon
Events, display advertisements, and online ads that need to be posted before Dec. 26:
Wednesday, Dec. 18, noon
Classified ads: Thursday, Dec. 20, by noon (to appear in print in the Dec. 26 edition)
Ads received after that can still appear online and in print in the Jan. 2 edition.
Please also note that Thursday, Dec. 26, is the last day to subscribe to The MV Times and have your Jan. 2, 2020, paper delivered to your box. Subscribe here.
Deadlines for the Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, newspaper
Press releases, Business/News briefs, Community notes
Deadline: Thursday, Dec. 26, 5 pm
Obituaries, Letters to the Editor
Monday, Dec. 30, noon
Events, display advertisements, and online ads that need to be posted before Jan. 2:
Friday, Dec. 27, by noon
Classified ads: Monday, Dec. 30, by noon (to appear in print in the Jan. 2 edition)
Ads received after that can still appear online and in print in the Jan. 9 edition.
MV Times office closure
Dec. 23: closing at 3 pm
Dec. 24: closed
Dec. 25: closed
Dec. 26: opening at 10 am
Tuesday, Dec. 31: closing at noon
Wednesday, Jan. 1: closed
Questions for editors? Write editor@mvtimes.com.
Questions for ad sales? Write adsales@mvtimes.com.
Questions for classified ads? Write mvtclassifieds@mvtimes.com.