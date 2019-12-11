MV Times adjusted holiday deadlines and schedule

With Christmas and New Year’s falling midweek, we have adjusted our advertising and copy deadlines in order to get the paper out in time, and give our staff some much-needed time off.

Deadlines for the Thursday, Dec. 26, newspaper

Press releases, Business/News briefs, Community notes, columns

Deadline: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9 am

Obituaries, Letters to the Editor

Friday, Dec. 20, noon

Events, display advertisements, and online ads that need to be posted before Dec. 26:

Wednesday, Dec. 18, noon

Classified ads: Thursday, Dec. 20, by noon (to appear in print in the Dec. 26 edition)

Ads received after that can still appear online and in print in the Jan. 2 edition.

Please also note that Thursday, Dec. 26, is the last day to subscribe to The MV Times and have your Jan. 2, 2020, paper delivered to your box. Subscribe here.

Deadlines for the Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, newspaper

Press releases, Business/News briefs, Community notes

Deadline: Thursday, Dec. 26, 5 pm

Obituaries, Letters to the Editor

Monday, Dec. 30, noon

Events, display advertisements, and online ads that need to be posted before Jan. 2:

Friday, Dec. 27, by noon

Classified ads: Monday, Dec. 30, by noon (to appear in print in the Jan. 2 edition)

Ads received after that can still appear online and in print in the Jan. 9 edition.

MV Times office closure

Dec. 23: closing at 3 pm

Dec. 24: closed

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: opening at 10 am

Tuesday, Dec. 31: closing at noon

Wednesday, Jan. 1: closed

Questions for editors? Write editor@mvtimes.com.

Questions for ad sales? Write adsales@mvtimes.com.

Questions for classified ads? Write mvtclassifieds@mvtimes.com.