Sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club and Point B Realty, the fifth annual Teddy Bear Trot 5K and fun run is coming up on Sunday, Dec. 15. As part of the Teddy Bear Suite and Christmas in Edgartown, folks of all ages are encouraged to participate and wear something festive (don your Santa hats and reindeer antlers). The race starts at 9:30 am at the Boys and Girls Club, and costs $25 to preregister, $30 the day of, and $10 for the fun run.