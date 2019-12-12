New flights touch down on the Vineyard

A number of major airlines have recently planned new additional trips to and from Martha’s Vineyard and multiple large international airports.

Starting in June of 2020, before the tourist season hits, JetBlue will add nonstop service between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

Flights will operate three times weekly on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on Labor Day.

According to a release from JetBlue, the new trips will be timed perfectly to and from Washington for “an easy escape,” and will complement existing nonstop service from Martha’s Vineyard to both John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Logan International Airport in Boston.

Also beginning in June, American Airlines will add two new flights to Martha’s Vineyard from two connecting hubs on the East Coast — Philadelphia International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

All flights to and from Martha’s Vineyard offered by American Airlines will take place on Saturday.

For more information about additional flights and corresponding schedules, visit the Martha’s Vineyard Airport website.