Tisbury closes portion of Lambert’s Cove Road again

Due to a forecast for heavy rain, Tisbury has opted to seal off Lambert’s Cove Road between Smith Brook and Lower Makonikey (Tisbury, West Tisbury line) until further notice. The closure comes after a previous heavy rain undermined the road by a culvert and forced a closure and emergency repairs.

“Lambert’s Cove Road will be closed at Smith Brook beginning at 4 pm today,” town administrator Jay Grande wrote in an email Friday afternoon. “The road will remain closed until further notice. With the heavy rain forecasted, this action is necessary. Additional road and drainage work will continue. The length of the closure will be updated by our Public Works Director Kirk Metell.”