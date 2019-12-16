Another blackout for MV Martha’s Vineyard

The Steamship Authority ferry Martha’s Vineyard suffered a blackout in Woods Hole Sunday when a kill switch on the bridge failed and cut power to several systems including the main generator.

The vessel, which underwent an $18 million midlife overhaul in 2018, has been fraught with problems ever since. Twice that year the vessel suffered blackouts while underway — in Vineyard Haven Outer Harbor on St. Patrick’s Day and in Great Harbor on Cinco de Mayo. The vessel’s woes were a large part of the reason an independent consultant was brought in for a top-to-bottom review of the SSA.

The Martha’s Vineyard, which also had problems last week, had not left its slip in Woods Hole Sunday when the blackout occurred.

“The power outage on board the M/V Martha’s Vineyard has been traced to a shutdown switch located in the pilot house,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll emailed. “The switch allows for the immediate shutdown of several portions of the vessel, including the main generator and ventilation system, in case of a fire on board. The switch was determined to have become loose in the control panel, which caused the power loss the vessel experienced while docked in Woods Hole on Sunday evening. Once the cause of the outage was identified, the switch was tightened and tested and found to be operating properly by both the authority’s maintenance and engineering personnel, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, which cleared the vessel for operation this morning.”

Later asked if the blackout would have crippled propulsion had the vessel been underway, Driscoll said the switch halts fuel circulation so he assumed so. However, he said, “you would still be able to steer.”

The vessel blacked out at about 9:30 Sunday night, stranding 15 people en route to the Vineyard. Driscoll said they will be compensated for hotel stays.

SSA maintenance personnel figured out what had gone wrong “sometime overnight,” Driscoll said. By 6 am, the U.S. Coast Guard had cleared the ferry for service, although it was briefly replaced by the MV Gay Head.

The Coast Guard doesn’t plan to investigate further now that the vessel is cleared, according to Petty Officer Zachary Hupp.

Asked if the switch was among the parts of the vessel restored or replaced during the midlife overhaul at Senesco Marine in Rhode Island, Driscoll said, “The entire pilot house is new since the overhaul.”

He said the fix for the blackout was relatively simple. “Once we found it and tightened it, it worked.”