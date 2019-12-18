ACE MV receives grants

ACE MV announces it has been awarded $28,000 in grants to support its programs, a press release states. ACE MV is the leading provider of workforce and continuing educational opportunities on Martha’s Vineyard, offering classes, programs and trainings that lead to certificates, licenses, and degrees in business, healthcare, trades, technology, renewable energy, and education.

The Couch Family Foundation has awarded ACE MV $20,000 over two years to develop its Career Pathways Initiative. This program will build career resources for Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students through positive and innovative relationships with local employers.

The Permanent Endowment of Martha’s Vineyard has awarded $8,000 to support the continuation and expansion of ACE MV’s HiSET program, preparing adults to pass all five tests of the high school equivalency test. This credential allows adults to pursue degrees or advance their careers.

“We are grateful to the Couch Family Foundation and to the Permanent Endowment for their generous support of these programs,” executive director Holly Bellebuono said. “Financial support from community and family foundations helps us meet the Island’s needs for educational opportunities for all, and we are excited to move forward with these programs.”