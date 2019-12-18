Florence A. Morgan, 95, of Edgartown, passed away Dec. 17, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Fred B. (“Ted”) Morgan.



Visiting hours will be held Monday, Dec. 23, at 8:30 am at Chapman, Cole, and Gleason Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Rd., Oak Bluffs. A funeral Mass will follow at St. Augustine’s Church on Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven, at 10 am. Burial will take place at the New West Side Cemetery in Edgartown.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence’s memory can be made to Friends of Edgartown Library, 26 West Tisbury Rd. Edgartown, MA 02539, or online at edgartownlibrary.com/friends.php. A full obituary will appear in this paper at a later date. For online guestbook and information, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.