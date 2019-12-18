Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation presents: Native wildflowers

On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will present a talk with Kristen Geagan, Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation’s director of stewardship. According to a press release, Geagan will give a multimedia presentation on native wildflowers of Martha’s Vineyard. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

A graduate of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 1997, Kristen Geagan attended College of the Atlantic and received a bachelor of arts in human ecology in 2001. She began working for Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation in 2002 as the Henry Beetle Hough Intern, and has worked with Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation ever since, becoming the director of stewardship in 2008. She attended Antioch University of New England, and received a master of science degree in resource management and conservation and a professional science master’s in 2014.