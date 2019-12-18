Trump, the chosen one?

To the Editor:

Jay Parini, an American author, poet, biographer, and critic, wrote a letter to The Week magazine recently, asking the question, Was Donald J. Trump chosen by God to lead our nation?

If so, he finds Trump an odd choice to further Christ’s message of love, forgiveness, and selflessness. Does this sound like Trump?

He goes on to say that proclaiming Trump as “the chosen one” implies that all world leaders are chosen by God, and points out that this includes Adolf Hitler, Putin, Xi Jinping, and Ayatollah as true Christians. Quite a lineup!

Parini is certain that Christians know that our world is a deep mystery and only the arrogant think they know what the Divine has in mind, and that one cannot serve two masters, God and money, and we should treat others as we wish ourselves to be treated.

I hope Trump will say so, too someday!

Heidi Schultz

West Tisbury