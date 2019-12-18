UPS worker charged with jewelry thefts

A UPS nighttime package handler, or “night loader,” pleaded not guilty in Edgartown District Court on Oct. 18 to 10 larceny charges.

Anthony B. Gonzalez was arrested by Tisbury Police for allegedly filching approximately $10,000 worth of CB Stark jewelry from packages at the Vineyard UPS sorting facility. The Martha’s Vineyard Times learned of the case in September, after receiving information from a bicycle commuter about torn-open UPS packages found on the bicycle path along Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road. At the request of Tisbury Police, the newspaper delayed publishing a story because doing so might have jeopardized an ongoing investigation. Though Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio said he would let the newspaper know when an arrest was made, it took being reminded last week to get the records released.

Gonzalez was arrested on Oct. 12 at the Tisbury Police Station after he was interviewed by Sgt. Max Sherman, a police report shows. Per that report, Sherman met with CB Stark manager Sarah York on Sept. 24, and learned a number of UPS packages containing jewelry had been “ripped open and left on the side of the road in Edgartown.”

Sherman reached out to local UPS manager Tim McNerney, who explained some of the packages that went missing were left in a locked truck to be unloaded for sorting, but were never scanned for sorting, while others were scanned for sorting but never loaded onto a trailer headed off-Island. Sherman informed McNerney he would let UPS investigate and circle back. On Sept. 30, McNerney informed Sherman more ripped-open packages were found, and a “night loader” was suspected. Gonzalez worked on the right evenings and on the right loads to have access to the missing packages, the report indicates.

“McNerney set up a video camera the night of Sept. 30th, but stated it was hard to see Gonzalez take anything,” the report states. “He did state that Gonzalez was in and out of the cab of the truck for no reason. There are video camera already inside the building. The only way Gonzalez could have snuck the previous packages out without being seen was opening the cab door and dropping them on the ground, to be picked up after he leaves work.”

After Sept. 30, Gonzalez was a no-show for work, the report states. McNerney was allegedly told by Gonzalez he would be in Connecticut “to take care of a few things.” He never returned to work. On Oct. 12, Sherman used the New England State Police Information Network (NESPIN), and found Gonzalez allegedly sold jewelry to Cape Cod Gold and Silver in Sandwich for $710. Upon contacting Cape Cod Gold and Silver, Sherman was emailed photos of jewelry and a Connecticut driver’s license belonging to Gonzalez.

Upon viewing the jewelry pictures, York said they depicted missing CB Stark jewelry, and CB Stark jewelry nobody knew was missing. At the request of Sherman, Edgartown Police went to Gonzalez’s grandparents’ house in an attempt to locate him. Officers were told Gonzalez had left to pick up his girlfriend at a Steamship Authority terminal.

Early in the evening of Oct. 12, Gonzalez came to the Tisbury Police Station voluntarily. After being read Miranda rights, a report indicates, he was interviewed by Sherman. He was shown a picture of his license with jewelry in the frame, at which time Gonzalez allegedly said that was indeed his license, and produced it from his wallet. He also allegedly stated he’d never been to Sandwich, and doesn’t have a car. Asked how he got to Connecticut, Gonzalez allegedly said he lied to get out of work. Asked why he was in the cab of a UPS vehicle when he wasn’t supposed to be, Gonzalez allegedly said it was to smoke a cigarette.

After further questioning, Sherman arrested Gonzalez. He was charged with three counts of larceny from a building, three counts of larceny over $1,200, and four counts of larceny under $1,200.

On Oct. 15, Sherman received a report from the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. The report alleged that while Gonzalez was on the telephone trying to assemble funds to cover his $5,000 bail, he told his girlfriend the following three things:

“I feel like such a [expletive]; I’m sorry about this.”

“They got a picture of my ID at the pawn store.”

“I was trying to save up for your birthday.”

Gonzalez later allegedly spoke with a deputy and said, “I don’t know if you read the police report but … I did steal from my job.”

York declined to comment on the thefts. UPS spokesman Matthew O’Connor deferred “to the investigating authorities for comment.”

Sgt. Sherman said he was not present at the arraignment, but will likely be present at future legal proceedings in the matter.

Tom Pallas, the bicyclist who found the ripped-open boxes, said he did so as part of litter collection he does during his commute between Vineyard Haven and Edgartown along Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road. He found the packages on Sept. 19.

Robert Moriarty, attorney for Gonzalez, said his client is out on bail, and bail has been reduced from $5,000.

Gonzalez is slated for a pretrial hearing in Edgartown on Jan. 23.