Trump impeached by House

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. In a vote of 230-197, Trump was charged with abusing his power and, in a separate vote of 229-198, he was charged with obstruction of Congress.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Bourne, who represents the Island in Congress, quoted John Adams: “No one, absolutely no one, is above the law.”

Trump is accused of threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine unless the country’s new administration investigated Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden.

“I believe that it has become undeniably clear that the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has engaged in a pattern of behavior designed to extract personal and political benefit from the Office of the President,” Keating said. “In doing so, President Trump irreparably violated his oath to preserve — to protect — and to defend — the Constitution of the United States of America. It is with a heavy heart, and a deep reverence to that same oath that I refuse to abandon mine.”

Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, becomes the third president to be impeached, joining presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Clinton, who vacationed on Martha’s Vineyard, was acquitted in the Senate — a likely scenario for Trump. That’s if the articles of impeachment are delivered to the Senate.

According to a story by Politico, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may delay the Senate trial until she’s satisfied that the Senate will allow certain witnesses to be called. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been quoted as saying he will work with Trump’s lawyers on impeachment strategy.

The idea of delaying the trial is something that was first suggested in a Washington Post op-ed by Laurence Tribe, a Harvard professor, former legal advisor to President Barack Obama, and a frequent Vineyard visitor.

“This option needs to be taken seriously now that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has announced his intention to conduct not a real trial but a whitewash, letting the president and his legal team call the shots,” Tribe wrote, contending that it could give Democrats leverage on the rules of the trial. “Under the current circumstances, such a proceeding would fail to render a meaningful verdict of acquittal.”

In yet another Island connection, Alan Dershowitz, who famously claimed in 2018 he had been shunned from the Chilmark social scene for his defense of Trump in the court of public opinion, has been floated as part of the president’s legal team for the Senate trial, according to The New York Times.

Reached by phone Thursday morning, Dershowitz said he can’t comment on whether he’ll join Trump’s defense team. He didn’t hold back on the House vote, however, calling it a afront to what the framers of the Constitution had in mind.

“I think it was a mistake both constitutionally and politically. Constitutionally, the articles don’t meet the criteria for impeachment.”

Dershowitz also objected to the idea that Pelosi will hold off sending the case to the Senate. “That would be unconstitutional. The president is entitled to a speedy resolution in the Senate.”

Dershowitz, describing himself as a liberal Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, said he’s continued to feel repercussions for his stance on the Mueller investigation since the election. “Oh, definitely, it has continued. The division on the Island is even greater than it is in other places where I live,” he said. People don’t understand that he is speaking out on principle, not partisanship, Dershowitz said. “I’m strongly opposed to misuses of impeachment.”

A poll of readers of our daily newsletter, The Minute, showed 75.6 percent in favor of impeachment and 24.4 percent opposed. Once again, on social media, the public reaction shows a country deeply divided along party lines.