Novelist Ward Just dies

Ward Just, an acclaimed novelist who lived in Vineyard Haven, died on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Beth Israel Deaconess hospital in Plymouth. He was 84, and suffered from Lewy body dementia.

Just grew up in Illinois, just outside Chicago, and worked for the Waukegan Sun, a family newspaper run by his father, went on to work at Newsweek, and then to cover the Vietnam War for Ben Bradlee at the Washington Post, before leaving journalism to write fiction.

Just would eventually write 19 novels, becoming a Pulitzer Prize finalist for “An Unfinished Season” (2004), about an aspiring journalist in 1950s Chicago. He moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 1977 and lived here seasonally until 1992, when he and his wife, Sarah Catchpole, became year-round residents.

In an interview in Martha’s Vineyard Arts and Ideas magazine in 2014, Jack Shea described Just:

“Ward Just shows up as a good and likable man. Authentic, centered, without the studied panache common to writers with big publishing chops and a Pulitzer Prize nomination. His midwestern roots didn’t make him a good man; that seems to have come from long dedication to being honest with himself.

“But the Midwest invests its children with a specific set of values and a sense of place that Just suspects has stayed with him throughout a very big life on the world stage — far from the family daily newspaper business in Waukegan, Illinois, forty miles up the road from Chicago.

“He writes directly in an intelligent, unhurried, graceful style. His body of work includes eighteen novels, two non-fiction books, and several collections of short stories. They are literary books, written in his voice with a just-evident tang of Henry James and Ernest Hemingway, his stylistic heroes.

“Just, 78, is clear on his beliefs and about his enjoyments, which include Camel-straight cigarettes and a particular red wine from the Cahors region of France. (“Chummy. It doesn’t cost too much and treats you right the next morning.”) Likely, he is wise as a result of dedication to a pursuit of knowledge, a search that has graced him with humility. He has put himself in harm’s way on several continents in his pursuit of knowledge of the world and of himself.”

Of his years as a journalist and his career as a novelist, Just told Shea: “I always wanted to write fiction. Before I was a teenager, I fancied myself a storyteller. A later thought was that I didn’t know enough about how the world worked to write about it. I couldn’t learn it from books, it had to be an observed thing for me. That was one reason I went into newspapering right away. I had to find a voice that satisfied me so I could tell a story.”

Beyond his literary accomplishments, he was “a generous and supportive friend,” according to MVTimes publisher Peter Oberfest, a friend of Just’s. “He was a wonderful storyteller, a great dinner companion, and an optimist in the face of all he had seen.”

Ward Just is survived by his wife, Sarah Catchpole, three children — Jennifer Just of Woodbridge, Conn., Julia Just of Brooklyn, and a son, Ian Just of Arlington — and six grandchildren.