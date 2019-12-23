SSA receives electric bus grants

The Steamship Authority (SSA) recently received $875,000 in total grant funds to purchase electric buses and related infrastructure for its parking service in Falmouth and Hyannis, according to a press release.

The SSA has been awarded $500,000 from the Volkswagen Settlement Grants program, as part of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. It also received $375,000 from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No-Emission Program as part of a joint application with the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority, the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, and the Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority.

Both awards will be used to offset the price differential between a diesel and an electric bus, which is approximately $350,000 depending on the size of the bus, as well as charging equipment for the vehicles.

SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll said the authority is “very pleased” with the additional funding, and looks forward to expanding their bus fleet. “As a self-funding agency that doesn’t get state aid. Every bit of money we get from separate funds is less money we have to ask for from our customers,” Driscoll said. “People have been asking us to look at electric buses for a long time.”

The authority is currently undergoing its capital budget planning process, so Driscoll said the number of electric buses to be added is uncertain. He said he expects at least two new electric buses to add to or replace old diesel buses. To accommodate the new electric buses, charging stations will also be installed after the grant awards have been allocated.

“We are always looking for ways to reduce the cost to our traveling public,” Driscoll said. “It happens that this grant money is also going to reduce our carbon footprint, which we are also very interested in.”

SSA general manager Robert Davis said in the release that the awards come as a “welcome Christmas present for the authority and its customers.”

“With this funding, we can start in earnest our transition to a fleet of electric buses for our parking operations,” Davis said.