Bridge Results

At the Dec. 16, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, eight pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara Silk and Dave Donald, followed by Carol Whitmarsh and Joan Perrine in second, and Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in third. No game will be held on Dec. 23.

Five pairs competed when the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven played Dec. 17. First place went to Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway, followed by Dave Donald and Michel Riel in second place. No games will be held on Dec. 24 and 31, but beginning Jan. 7 the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club will be moving to its new home at the Senior Center in Oak Bluffs. Game time will remain at 7 pm.