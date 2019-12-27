Baba Ram Dass dies at 88: ‘The things he said made sense.’

Spiritual guru Baba Ram Dass died late Sunday at the age of 88. He was a 1960s counterculture leader, LSD pioneer, Harvard graduate and professor, and New Age guru who traveled to India to find enlightenment, later returning to share it with Americans. He died peacefully in his home on Maui, according to an announcement from Dass’ foundation, Love Serve Remember.

Dass was born in Boston and had strong ties to Martha’s Vineyard. He was a frequent summer visitor, and longtime friend of Ronni and the late Peter Simon. Dass (unofficially) officiated their wedding ceremony in 1977 — one of Dass’ first summers on the Island, according to Ronni.

“I knew him as a teacher and as a spiritual leader, but I also knew him as a friend,” Ronni told The Times in a phone interview. “I had a relationship with both worlds.”

Ronni first met Dass in New Delhi in 1971. “At the time, I only knew him from his tapes and his book, ‘Be Here Now,’” she said. “Be Here Now” was a confessional and spiritual manifesto, and after its publication in 1971, Dass became an overnight sensation and a hero in the new spiritual movement in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

Simon continued: “He was staying in some hotel, and you had to walk upstairs to get to his room. He was sitting there in a lotus position, and the first thing he said to me was, ‘How may I serve you?’ That was our introduction. That was Ram Dass.”

Fast-forward three or so years; Ronni lived in a house in Cambridge where Dass was teaching classes. “I partook in some of the classes, and that’s when I met Peter,” Ronni said. “From there, I got to know Ram Dass really well.”

Peter, who died in November 2018, met Dass in Berkeley, Calif., after attending one of his lectures around 1975. “I started doing chanting and yoga and purifying my body by changing the way I ate,” Peter Simon told the New York Times in 1977. “Soon, I saw Ram Dass as almost magically involved in the consciousness I belong to.”

Dass began visiting Martha’s Vineyard, where his friends Peter and Ronni lived. Dass’ father and stepmother would visit too, according to Ronni, and Peter and Ronni would help the family find rentals and places to stay. One summer, Dass lived in a van outside of Ronni and Peter’s Gay Head home. Another summer, Dass and his father rented a big house on Menemsha Harbor.“He used to make beach plum jellies. He loved the Vineyard,” Simon recalled. “It held a very special place in his heart.”

As Dass aged, his health declined, and he suffered a stroke in 1997 that left him paralyzed on the right side, unable to speak. In 2008, he underwent hip surgery after a fall, according to the Associated Press. He later wrote about these experiences to help enlighten others about the universal struggle with aging. “All illnesses are part of the passing show,” he told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2004. “You are not just your body. You are the witness of your body.”

After regaining his speech, Dass continued teaching, and lived in Northern California before settling on Maui. “Peter and I made it out to Maui a couple of times,” Ronni said. “Last year, a friend invited us to stay with them in a house about five minutes from Ram Dass. We wanted to see him. We knew his death was imminent.” But when Peter suddenly died about a month before the trip, Ronni decided not to go. “I couldn’t travel,” Ronni said. “I was still dealing with my own shock and grief.”

The last time Ronni spoke to Dass was that December over Skype. “We spent over a half-hour on the phone, and I felt like I was sitting next to him,” Ronni reflected. “We laughed and we cried, and it was an intense experience I was glad to have with him.”

Ronni and Dass’ friend Mirabai Bushi, who also lives on Maui and is a frequent Vineyard visitor, later told Ronni that Dass sat and reflected for “probably an hour” after he and Ronni hung up the phone. “He didn’t talk to anyone,” Ronni said. “I think he was thinking about Peter.”

Ronni said she was “obviously very sad” when she heard about Dass’ death Monday morning. “It makes me miss Peter very much,” she said. “But Ram Dass is still alive for so many people, and he will be forever.”

I asked what drew Ronni to Ram Dass back in 1971. “The things he said made sense,” she said. “He was also very funny. The way he spoke was charismatic and infectious and stimulating, and his smile was to die for. It enveloped you in warmth and love, and it makes you feel like everything was alright in the world. He made you feel like you could handle whatever was happening, which is a very powerful message.”

This story will be updated with more recounts from Islanders who knew Ram Dass. If you have a story to share, email brittany@mvtimes.com.