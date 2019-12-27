Chilmark, police department settle federal suit

Former Chilmark Police Chief Brian Cioffi and the Town of Chilmark have settled with former Chilmark Police Officer Elizabeth Gebo for an undisclosed sum in a case over sex discrimination, disability discrimination, and retaliation, among other allegations.

A federal complaint was filed on Oct. 26, 2018, and a settlement was reached on Dec. 20 and dismissed three days later, according to the case docket. Gebo’s attorneys, Michaela May and Todd Bennett, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Introductory language in the complaint sums up what allegedly transpired.

“The Plaintiff, Elizabeth Gebo (“Plaintiff” or “Gebo”), brings this action to seek redress for sex and disability discrimination that she experienced during a time when she was the sole female, full-time police officer employed by the Defendant Town of Chilmark (‘the Town’),” the complaint states in part. “During that time, the Town’s chief of police, Defendant Brian Cioffi (“Cioffi”) initiated a sexual relationship with Plaintiff, his subordinate, that was coercive and that caused Plaintiff to experience considerable emotional distress. After the relationship ended for the last time, then-Chief Cioffi intentionally misled Plaintiff concerning her eligibility for employment, in retaliation for her refusal to engage in a sexual relationship with him, in effort to cover up the relationship, and in an act of unlawful disability discrimination. The result was the loss of Plaintiff’s job and the dashing of dreams that Plaintiff had held since her childhood.”

Cioffi resigned from his post as chief in 2016, citing a desire for career change and more family time.

“I have enjoyed my time with the Police Department, and value my relationships with all the other dedicated department members. Their commitment to the principles of Community Policing that I tried to instill in them have made me proud,” Cioffi said at the 2016 selectmen’s meeting.

In a letter to the selectmen, Cioffi wrote he was departing the Chilmark Police Department to employ forestry training he gained in college and fulfill “life-long ambitions of working in an outdoor position.”

Leonard Kesten, representing Cioffi and the town of Chilmark, told The Times the case has been resolved, and everyone is “pleased to get this over with.”

Kesten said there will be a settlement agreement within the next week or two.

“All that needs to happen now is papers will be signed and agreements made,” Kesten said.

This is a developing story.

Reporters Brian Dowd and Lucas Thors contributed to this story.