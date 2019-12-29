Steamship Authority cancels some Sunday ferries

The Steamship Authority has canceled several Sunday morning runs of the M/V Gay Head due to mechanical issues.

M/V GAY HEAD 8:35AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V GAY HEAD 9:50AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

The Gay Head has been used by the Authority this week to replace the freight boat Katama, which experienced steering issues on Monday and is in Fairhaven for repairs.

The SSA has not returned a request for a statement.

Current Conditions may be viewed at http://www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367