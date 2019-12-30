To the Editor:

Thank you to the VNA and to Hospice for being there for my husband Jamie’s mom, who had reached 100 years and was failing to thrive. Sandy Dolby (Hospice) appraised her health and immediately put her under hospice care. Between Mary Crane, the Hospice nurse, who was here daily, and the dedicated VNA staff — Heather Prew and especially Nancy Brown and Buffie DeSouza — Dee passed on with dignity, surrounded by her family.

However, not only did these outstanding professionals support Dee, but they also were a lifeline for us, her full-time caregivers. We don’t know what we would have done without them, from the time they entered our home, taking such good care of Dee to her final hours when each of them dropped by to say their goodbyes! They are truly a part of our extended family.

Marge and Jamie Harris

Vineyard Haven