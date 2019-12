The Oak Bluffs Police Department released a missing person flyer for Catherine Todd, 26, of Oak Bluffs who went missing early Tuesday morning.

Todd was last seen on Thursday December 26 at 5:30 am in Oak Bluffs. Todd has red/blonde hair, blue eyes, and is five feet, six inches tall.

Any information should be directed to the Oak Bluffs police department at 508-693-0750 or 508-693-1212.