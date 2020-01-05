Driver arrested after crashing into Barnes Road utility pole

1 of 2

Late Saturday afternoon, a large truck crashed into a utility pole on Barnes Road, causing a brief power outage. The driver was arrested, according to Oak Bluffs police.

Police have charged the vehicle operator with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violations, and leaving the scene of the accident.

Oak Bluffs police were dispatched at 4:30 pm Saturday to a single-vehicle crash on Barnes Road. Sgt. Daniel Cassidy told The Times the police station experienced a brief power outage before being dispatched to the scene of the accident. Oak Bluffs police, fire, and EMS responded to the scene. Police closed off the northern end of Barnes road near Hudson Ave.

The crash snapped the utility pole in half and caused the truck to flip over. “Snapped in half,” Cassidy said of the pole. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

According to Cassidy, the operator and passenger of the vehicle fled the scene. Police then searched for the two and were eventually given a tip of the residence of the passenger, where police found them and arrested the operator.

One of the people, who police declined to name, received what appeared to be minor injuries. Both refused to go the hospital.

Cassidy said the officers dispatched to direct traffic were expected to work for four to six hours, but were at the scene as Eversource employees worked to repair the pole until 2:30 am.

While police suspected alcohol played a factor, the operator was not charged because officers were unable to perform sobriety tests at the scene.