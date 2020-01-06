MVTimes Subscribers: Here’s how to confirm your first and last name

1 of 2

First: Thanks to all of you who subscribed to The MVTimes! We have been thrilled at the response. We are trying to make sure we have everyone’s first and last names. Please use the following steps to confirm that your information has been entered correctly.

1. Subscribers should go to the bottom right hand corner of mvtimes.com and click the round, black MVT icon

2.This will open a window where you will be asked to enter the email you subscribed with. Click the purple arrow, which will take you to the “enter your password” window.

3. Once you have entered your password, you will be logged in, and follow the steps in this video:

Here’s a video that explains the process, and there are photos in the slideshow above.