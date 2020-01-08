Susan H. Bettencourt, wife, mother, grandmother, and nurse, died at her home in Edgartown on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 67. Susan was an extremely smart and caring person, and if you’ve had the opportunity to visit the emergency room at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, the chances are you’ve met Sue B. She was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed by many.



Susan was born in Dorchester on June 7, 1952, to Phil and Claire (Trainor) Hagen. She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and the Connell School of Nursing at Boston College in 1975. After college, Susan moved to Chappaquiddick with Pete and took a job at the hospital, where she would work as an emergency room nurse for the next 40-plus years. She believed that being a nurse was her true calling. Aside from her family, being a nurse was what Susan lived for.



Susan loved spending time on the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard. She particularly enjoyed going to South Beach on Sundays with friends. She was an avid reader, and would often finish a riveting book in a single day. Susan was happiest spending time with her boys (including Pete), and always loved spending time with her sisters. Susan and Pete loved to travel, and enjoyed going to faraway and unique destinations to learn and experience new cultures.



Susan was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Peter Bettencourt, and her parents. She is survived by sons and daughter-in-laws, Daniel and Cassandra Bettencourt of Wellesley, Timothy and Danielle Bettencourt of Edgartown, and Gregory Bettencourt and Amanda Sullivan of Edgartown; and by her loving grandsons Nash, Knox, and Blake Bettencourt. She is also survived by her sisters, Janice Leveille of Mesa, Ariz., and Gayle Hagen-Peter of Underhill, Vt.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 7 pm at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, in Oak Bluffs. A funeral Mass will follow the next day, Friday, Jan. 17 at 11am, at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s memory can be made to the Vineyard House Inc., P.O. Box 4599, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at vineyardhouse.org/donate-now.